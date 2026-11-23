India health ministry reiterates e-cigarette ban after Selena Gomez comments
India's health ministry is reminding everyone that e-cigarettes are still banned here, following singer Selena Gomez's recent comments about how vaping hurt her voice.
The government points to the 2019 law that makes selling or using e-cigarettes illegal.
India: ₹1L fine, jail, vaping harms
Getting caught with e-cigarettes in India can mean up to 1 year in jail or a ₹1 lakh fine, and repeat offenders face even tougher punishment.
Vaping isn't just risky legally; it can cause lung damage, breathing issues, and even burns from device malfunctions.
Plus, experts warn it may harm fetal development, and some ingredients in e-liquids can cause cancer.