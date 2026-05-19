India hits record 260.45 GW electricity demand amid 45°C heat
India
On Tuesday, India hit a new all-time high for electricity use: 260.45 GW at 3:40pm topping yesterday's record.
The reason? Scorching temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius across many states had everyone cranking up their air conditioners and coolers.
Delhi hits season peak 7,776 MW
Delhi saw its highest demand this season, 7,776 MW at 3:30pm as the extreme heat pushed usage up everywhere.
Despite these spikes, India managed to keep power flowing smoothly by smartly balancing thermal, solar, hydro, nuclear, wind, and storage sources.
The grid held strong even during the hottest hours.