India holds 60 days fuel reserves and boosts LPG output

India plans 6 month storage expansion

India isn't stopping there: the plan is to expand storage for crude oil, natural gas, and LPG over the next six months.

This comes as the average price at which refiners import oil rose from $69.01 in February to $104.68 in May.

Even with state-run oil companies facing big losses (and no government bailout), Mittal says the focus is on smarter reserves, more domestic exploration, and greener energy options like LNG trucks and higher ethanol blends.