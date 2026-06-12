India holds fuel prices after ₹7.50 hike amid energy crunch

India bans bulk retail fuel purchases

To stop bulk buyers from snapping up cheaper fuel at retail pumps, the government just banned industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying gasoline and diesel there for up to 90 days; they'll have to use bulk-sale points instead, where it's pricier.

Plus, new rules mean diesel at regular pumps can only go straight into vehicle fuel tanks or PESO-approved containers, capped at 200-liter per customer or vehicle per day, all to cushion consumers from the fuel-price spike and prevent localized shortages and disruption of essential services.