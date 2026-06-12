India holds fuel prices after ₹7.50 hike amid energy crunch
Despite a major global energy crunch caused by the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran and shipping troubles near the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices in India stayed put on Friday, June 12, 2026.
India gets a big chunk of its oil and LPG from Gulf nations, so this situation has everyone watching closely.
After a recent ₹7.50 per liter hike, with prices at their highest levels in four years, state-run companies haven't raised prices further for now.
India bans bulk retail fuel purchases
To stop bulk buyers from snapping up cheaper fuel at retail pumps, the government just banned industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying gasoline and diesel there for up to 90 days; they'll have to use bulk-sale points instead, where it's pricier.
Plus, new rules mean diesel at regular pumps can only go straight into vehicle fuel tanks or PESO-approved containers, capped at 200-liter per customer or vehicle per day, all to cushion consumers from the fuel-price spike and prevent localized shortages and disruption of essential services.