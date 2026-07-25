India hosting BRICS summit in New Delhi with regional partners

India is gearing up to host the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together not just the usual BRICS countries but also leaders from key regional groups.

Expect to see names like Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (BIMSTEC), the president of the Philippines (ASEAN), Kazakhstan's president (Eurasian Economic Union), Burundi's leader (African Union), plus Egypt's President and the UAE's leadership.

All 11 BRICS members and 10 partner countries are set to join in.