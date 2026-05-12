India hosting inaugural IBCA summit, PM Modi to lead meeting

Delegations from 95 countries attend IBCA

The summit brings together representatives from 95 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, all teaming up to tackle issues like habitat loss and climate change that threaten these cats.

With over 400 conservationists and leaders attending and India investing $18 million over five years in IBCA, the focus is on how big cats help keep nature balanced—and why we need international teamwork to protect them for the future.