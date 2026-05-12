India hosting inaugural IBCA summit, PM Modi to lead meeting
India is gearing up to host the world's first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit in New Delhi on June 1-2, 2026.
The event puts the spotlight on saving seven big cat species: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar, and puma.
Prime Minister Modi will lead a major meeting where global leaders are set to adopt the "The Delhi Declaration on Big Cat Conservation."
Delegations from 95 countries attend IBCA
The summit brings together representatives from 95 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, all teaming up to tackle issues like habitat loss and climate change that threaten these cats.
With over 400 conservationists and leaders attending and India investing $18 million over five years in IBCA, the focus is on how big cats help keep nature balanced—and why we need international teamwork to protect them for the future.