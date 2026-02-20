India hosts 1st Global South AI summit, $250B pledged
India just hosted its first Global South AI summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, wrapping up today.
Over half a million people showed up, and the event saw more than $250 billion pledged for new AI infrastructure—Google alone committed $15 billion to boost India's AI scene.
New Delhi Declaration signed by leaders from 70+ countries
The summit ran on the themes of People, Planet, and Progress, with a focus on making AI safer and more accessible.
Leaders from 70+ countries signed the New Delhi Declaration to back these goals.
Google DeepMind also teamed up with Indian institutions to push forward research and education in cutting-edge AI.
Google introduces real-time speech-to-speech translation in 70+ languages
Google unveiled real-time speech-to-speech translation in 70+ languages (including 10 Indian ones), making global conversations easier for everyone.
With these moves, India is stepping up as a major player in global AI—putting tech growth and fair access at the center of its plans for the future.