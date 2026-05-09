India hosts 4th India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi

India-Africa bilateral trade stood at $81.99bn

India is already one of Africa's top five trade buddies, with $81.99 billion in bilateral trade in FY 2024-25.

The summit will spotlight teamwork in areas like agriculture, defense, green energy, health care, education, and digital innovation.

With nearly $80 billion invested in Africa between 1996 and 2025, especially in energy, mining, telecoms, and manufacturing, India is now focusing on building closer ties with smaller African blocs through discussions on possible individual free trade agreements with countries like Kenya and Tanzania.