India hosts all 100 hottest cities amid widespread extreme heat
India is literally topping the global charts for heat right now.
On Tuesday, every single one of the world's 100 hottest cities was in India. Auraiya, Banda, and Etawah hit highs of 46 Celsius, while New Delhi was still recording 41 Celsius, while Chandigarh reached 43 Celsius.
The extreme heat is stretching across northern, central, and eastern regions, with places in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Odisha also sweltering at around 44 Celsius.
IMD warns northwest and central India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out alerts for ongoing severe heat waves in northwest and central India, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
Banda recently recorded a scorching official high of 47.6 Celsius.
Some relief may be coming for northeast and south India soon with predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain.