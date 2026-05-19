India hosts all 100 hottest cities amid widespread extreme heat India May 19, 2026

India is literally topping the global charts for heat right now.

On Tuesday, every single one of the world's 100 hottest cities was in India. Auraiya, Banda, and Etawah hit highs of 46 Celsius, while New Delhi was still recording 41 Celsius, while Chandigarh reached 43 Celsius.

The extreme heat is stretching across northern, central, and eastern regions, with places in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Odisha also sweltering at around 44 Celsius.