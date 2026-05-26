India hosts Quad foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi
India
India is hosting a big Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi today, with Australia's Penny Wong, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joining External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The main focus is on keeping sea routes safe, securing energy supplies, and dealing with fallout from the ongoing West Asia conflict, especially worries about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Analysts see Quad bolstering maritime security
After some rocky relations and shifts in US policy last year, analysts say this is a chance for the Quad to get back on track.
The group wants to boost teamwork on maritime security and logistics so the region stays stable.
The ministers are also expected to meet Prime Minister Modi during their visit.