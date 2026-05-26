India hosts Quad ministers in New Delhi, backs free-and-open Indo-Pacific
India
On Tuesday, India's S Jaishankar welcomed Australia's Penny Wong, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.
The group doubled down on its promise to keep the "free and open Indo-Pacific."
Ministers tackle supply chains and connectivity
The ministers focused on working together to handle challenges like supply chain issues, connectivity gaps, and reliance on a few countries for manufacturing.
They also discussed recent developments in the region.