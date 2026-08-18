India imports 3,180,000 tons of pulses H1 2026, slightly down
India
India imported slightly fewer pulses, about 3,180,000 tons, in the first half of 2026, down just 1.46% from last year, government data show.
The small drop mainly came from fewer chickpeas (chana) and urad beans coming in, even as imports of tur (pigeon peas), masoor (lentils), and yellow peas actually went up.
Pulse imports show gains and losses
Tur imports jumped over 43%, mostly arriving from Mozambique, Myanmar, and Tanzania.
Masoor was up more than 51%, with Canada and Australia leading the pack.
On the flip side, chana imports fell by nearly half since lower domestic prices and higher international prices, though Australia still sent over 603,000 tons our way.
Urad also dipped by about 19%, but yellow peas saw a healthy rise thanks to big shipments from Canada.