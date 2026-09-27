India imports over 9 million tons of palm oil annually

Palm oil makes up more than 38% of all edible oils consumed in India and is especially popular in rural areas because it's affordable, costing ₹130 to ₹145 per kilogram compared to sunflower oil's ₹160 to ₹170.

The government hopes to boost local production by 2030 to cut down on imports, but most supply still comes from Indonesia and Malaysia.

India is also trying to import more sustainably produced palm oil to meet global standards and keep trade stable.