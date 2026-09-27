India imports over 9 million tons of palm oil annually
India leans hard on palm oil to keep kitchens running, importing over nine million tons in a typical oil year, which is nearly two-thirds of all its edible oil imports.
In 2024, the country brought in 431,000 tons of certified palm oil alone.
Palm oil isn't just about food security; it's a big deal for the economy too.
Palm oil dominates Indian edible oils
Palm oil makes up more than 38% of all edible oils consumed in India and is especially popular in rural areas because it's affordable, costing ₹130 to ₹145 per kilogram compared to sunflower oil's ₹160 to ₹170.
The government hopes to boost local production by 2030 to cut down on imports, but most supply still comes from Indonesia and Malaysia.
India is also trying to import more sustainably produced palm oil to meet global standards and keep trade stable.