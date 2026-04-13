India imposes 6-month restriction on glufosinate imports under ₹1,154 India Apr 13, 2026

India just announced a six-month restriction on importing glufosinate, a widely used weed-killer in farming.

The rule says if the total cost (including shipping and taxes) is under ₹1,154 per kg, those imports are now restricted.

Plus, some products will need a government registration certificate and would be reviewed after a year.