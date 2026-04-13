India imposes 6-month restriction on glufosinate imports under ₹1,154
India
India just announced a six-month restriction on importing glufosinate, a widely used weed-killer in farming.
The rule says if the total cost (including shipping and taxes) is under ₹1,154 per kg, those imports are now restricted.
Plus, some products will need a government registration certificate and would be reviewed after a year.
India $1.65b on agrochemicals, China $655m
India imported $1.65 billion in FY25 (fiscal year 2024-25), with China supplying a major chunk ($655 million).
It could shake up prices and supply chains in the agricultural sector, so farmers and suppliers will be watching closely.