India in talks to sell BrahMos and Akashteer to UAE
India
India is in advanced talks with the United Arab Emirates to sell its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Akashteer air defense system.
The UAE wants to boost its military strength, especially around important spots like the Strait of Hormuz, as security concerns in the region grow.
For India, this could mean another win for its defense exports after selling BrahMos missiles to the Philippines in 2022.
BrahMos, Akashteer capabilities and defense partnerships
BrahMos is one of the fastest cruise missiles out there: it can be launched from land, sea, or air.
Akashteer is an automated air defense system made by Bharat Electronics Ltd. for the Indian Army, designed to protect against aerial threats.
This deal also shows how both countries are looking for new partners in defense tech.