India in talks to sell BrahMos and Akashteer to UAE India Jun 22, 2026

India is in advanced talks with the United Arab Emirates to sell its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Akashteer air defense system.

The UAE wants to boost its military strength, especially around important spots like the Strait of Hormuz, as security concerns in the region grow.

For India, this could mean another win for its defense exports after selling BrahMos missiles to the Philippines in 2022.