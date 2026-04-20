India in talks with Iran after Strait of Hormuz incidents
India
India is in talks with Iran after two India-linked vessels were reportedly targeted in the busy Strait of Hormuz on April 18, 2026.
The government is working to make sure Indian ships and crew can travel safely through this crucial route, which is key for global oil and gas movement.
Iran to relay India's safety concerns
India's foreign ministry says Iran has promised to pass along India's concerns about seafarer safety.
After the incident, two ships connected to India were reportedly targeted and forced to return toward the Persian Gulf.
Still, an Indian-flagged ship, Desh Garima, made it through the strait without trouble, showing India's focus on keeping things moving and safe even during tense times.