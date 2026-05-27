India in talks with Russia to buy more S-400 Triumf India May 27, 2026

India is chatting with Russia about buying extra S-400 Triumf air defense systems.

Three out of five units from a $5.4 billion deal were already delivered, while the last two, delayed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, were then expected any time this month and the last one in November.

With talks for more units underway, India's focus on strengthening its defenses is clear.