India in talks with Russia to buy more S-400 Triumf
India is chatting with Russia about buying extra S-400 Triumf air defense systems.
Three out of five units from a $5.4 billion deal were already delivered, while the last two, delayed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, were then expected any time this month and the last one in November.
With talks for more units underway, India's focus on strengthening its defenses is clear.
S-400s to link with Project Kusha
Nicknamed Sudarshan Chakra in India, the S-400 has been set up along borders with Pakistan and China to guard against aerial threats.
It proved itself during Operation Sindoor by taking down hostile targets and protecting key sites.
India plans to link these systems with its own Project Kusha through the Air Command and Control System (IACCS), aiming for even stronger protection and more control over its security tech.