India inks ₹5,083cr defense deals with HAL, Rosoboronexport
India just signed two contracts worth a combined ₹5,083 crore — one with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and another with Russia's JSC Rosoboronexport.
The plan? Get six ALH Mk-III (MR) helicopters for the Coast Guard and Shtil missiles to boost warship defenses.
What's in the deal?
HAL will deliver six ALH Mk-III (MR) helicopters, loaded with tech for maritime patrols and rescue missions—think sharper eyes over our seas.
Meanwhile, Shtil missiles from Russia are set to beef up naval ships against air threats, making Indian waters a bit safer.
A step toward self-reliance in defense
This isn't just about shiny new equipment—it shows India is serious about building its own defense industry.
As part of efforts to boost domestic production, it's a big step toward self-reliance and future-ready security.