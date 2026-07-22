India introduces bill boosting Supreme Court judges to address backlog
India
India's government wants to bump up the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37 (not counting the chief justice).
This new bill, introduced in Parliament on Tuesday, is meant to help clear out a massive pileup of more than 94,000 pending cases and make the court work faster.
Experts say vacancies and infrastructure key
The bill makes official an earlier move from May and hopes that more judges will mean more benches working at once, especially for big constitutional issues.
But just adding seats isn't enough: experts say filling new vacancies and improving court infrastructure are key if this change is actually going to speed things up.