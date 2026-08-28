India introduces biweekly sugar quotas from September 2026 after checks
India
Big change for India's sugar industry: starting September 2026, sugar mills will switch from monthly sales quotas to sales quotas every two weeks.
Now, mills must sell at least 40% of their assigned sugar in the first week and the remaining quantity in the second week.
The move comes after checks found issues like hidden extra stock and slow deliveries.
No sugar sales limits in October
This new system is meant to keep the sugar supply steady and prevent artificial shortages by mills.
Mills also have to ship out sold sugar within a week, making things run smoother.
The crushing season kicks off October 15, with no sales limits for October, so expect plenty of sugar on shelves as production ramps up.