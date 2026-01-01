India introduces Citizenship Rules 2026 for OCI applications and renunciation
India has rolled out new Citizenship Rules, 2026, shaking up how Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders apply and renounce their status.
From now on, applications and renunciation declarations happen online, while surrendering the original physical card to the nearest Indian Mission, Post, or FRRO is still required for renunciation.
It's all about ditching paperwork for a smoother, digital experience.
OCI renunciation, e-registration, biometrics and appeals
Now, you'll need to surrender your physical OCI card if you want to renounce it.
There's also a fresh e-registration system so the government can keep digital records of OCI holders.
Plus, applicants must sign a consent form for biometric data collection as part of Fast Track Immigration.
If your application gets rejected, you can appeal the decision, a small but important win for transparency.