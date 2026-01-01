India introduces Citizenship Rules 2026 for OCI applications and renunciation

OCI renunciation, e-registration, biometrics and appeals

Now, you'll need to surrender your physical OCI card if you want to renounce it.

There's also a fresh e-registration system so the government can keep digital records of OCI holders.

Plus, applicants must sign a consent form for biometric data collection as part of Fast Track Immigration.

If your application gets rejected, you can appeal the decision, a small but important win for transparency.