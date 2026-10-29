India invests ₹212000cr to modernize military amid China tensions
India is putting 2.12 trillion rupees ($22 billion) into modernizing its military, mainly to address rising tensions with China.
The plan includes new long-range drones, better surveillance gear, and anti-drone technology.
Most of this equipment will come from Indian companies, but foreign companies are likely to play a key role in providing technology crucial for military modernization.
India's plan strengthens homegrown defense production
This big investment follows recent border skirmishes with China; Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, is calling China India's "biggest adversary" right now.
Alongside boosting border security, the goal is to make India less dependent on foreign arms in the future by strengthening homegrown defense production.
It's all about staying prepared for whatever comes next.