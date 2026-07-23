India invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to September BRICS summit
Bangladesh's prime minister, Tarique Rahman, just got a special invite from India to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi this September, even though Bangladesh isn't a BRICS member.
This is the second time India has reached out, after inviting him to visit India around the time of his swearing-in earlier this year.
The invitation comes as both countries try to smooth things over after some rocky moments in 2024.
Rahman's government appoints Asadullah Alam Siam
Rahman's government is also sending Asadullah Alam Siam as the new high commissioner to India, swapping out Riaz Hamidullah.
With Rahman recently visiting China and pushing his "Bangladesh First" policy, it's clear he's steering away from former Prime Minister Hasina's pro-India approach.
All these moves point to some big shifts in how Bangladesh handles its foreign relationships.