India invites SCO members including Pakistan to Civilisational Dialogue Forum
India
India has invited all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, including Pakistan, to its first-ever Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi, happening November 20-22, 2026.
The invite went to Pakistan's Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.
Indian leaders call for anti-terror unity
Both sides have kept up engagement through the SCO, recently with high-profile meetings where Indian leaders called for united action against terrorism right in front of their Pakistani counterparts.