India is building an AI-based education stack India Feb 16, 2026

India announced plans for the Bharat EduAI Stack—a new digital backbone for education that brings AI tools into classrooms, making learning more accessible and personalized.

Announced alongside the launch of the Bodhan AI Centre of Excellence by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, this move aims to give students and teachers smarter support across languages and backgrounds.