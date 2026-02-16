India is building an AI-based education stack
India announced plans for the Bharat EduAI Stack—a new digital backbone for education that brings AI tools into classrooms, making learning more accessible and personalized.
Announced alongside the launch of the Bodhan AI Centre of Excellence by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, this move aims to give students and teachers smarter support across languages and backgrounds.
The stack uses Indian-built AI models
Powered by Bodhan AI from IIT Madras, the stack uses Indian-built AI models that understand multiple local languages.
Schools can plug these tools in for real-time feedback, personalized lessons, and fairer access to resources—with proposed safeguards intended to protect student data.
The goal is to boost teacher support
The first pilots will launch in up to a quarter of schools in a few states over the next year.
The goal: help bridge language gaps, boost teacher support, and make sure every student gets a fair shot at quality learning with ethical AI.