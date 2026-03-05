India is getting its 1st-ever river lighthouses

The project aims to make river transport cheaper and greener

With provision to accommodate weather sensors and a reach of 14 nautical miles, these lighthouses mean round-the-clock river travel just got a lot safer.

But they're not just for ships—each spot will double as a hangout with museums, cafes, play zones, and green spaces.

The project aims to make river transport cheaper (and greener) while giving the Northeast some much-needed attention.

Plus: more lighthouses are planned across India.