India is getting its 1st-ever river lighthouses
India is building its first-ever river lighthouses along Assam's Brahmaputra River—at Bogibeel, Pandu, Silghat, and Biswanath Ghat.
These 20-meter-tall, solar-powered towers will help ships navigate safely day and night across a busy stretch that's vital for Assam's tea, coal, and fertilizer trade.
With provision to accommodate weather sensors and a reach of 14 nautical miles, these lighthouses mean round-the-clock river travel just got a lot safer.
But they're not just for ships—each spot will double as a hangout with museums, cafes, play zones, and green spaces.
The project aims to make river transport cheaper (and greener) while giving the Northeast some much-needed attention.
Plus: more lighthouses are planned across India.