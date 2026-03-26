India is preparing for a possible LPG, LNG shortage India Mar 26, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is leading a special group of ministers to make sure India doesn't run short on cooking gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), even as the West Asia conflict continues.

LNG is the primary feedstock for urea production (urea is used as a fertilizer to help grow food).

The team has already met with key ministers to keep tabs on current supplies and plan ahead.