India is preparing for a possible LPG, LNG shortage
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is leading a special group of ministers to make sure India doesn't run short on cooking gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), even as the West Asia conflict continues.
LNG is the primary feedstock for urea production (urea is used as a fertilizer to help grow food).
The team has already met with key ministers to keep tabs on current supplies and plan ahead.
Another ministerial group focused on energy supply issues
There's also another ministerial group, led by Manohar Lal, focused just on energy supply issues.
They're looking at ways to boost piped natural gas use so we're less dependent on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.
Plus, several teams of top officials have been set up to manage different crisis situations quickly and smoothly.