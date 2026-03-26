India is rising in the AI game, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

IndiaAI Sovereign Stack initiative and GPU availability

Vaishnaw pointed out that electronics manufacturing has taken off: production is up six times and exports have grown eightfold over the last decade, now supporting 2.5 million jobs.

The team also talked about the IndiaAI Sovereign Stack initiative, which focuses on building homegrown technology skills and strengthening indigenous compute infrastructure; officials also noted steps to facilitate affordable GPUs.

After hosting the AI Impact Summit, officials highlighted India's rising profile in AI leadership, noted an improved global ranking, and said follow-up on the Summit's outcomes is underway.