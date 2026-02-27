India is world's growth engine, PM Modi tells Rising Bharat Summit

Modi pointed to Make in India, banking reforms, and keeping inflation in check as reasons why he calls India the "world's growth engine." He highlighted digital moves like Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and Direct Benefit Transfers—mentioning that ₹24 lakh crore has reached citizens directly. Big infrastructure pushes—like leading solar capacity, a massive metro network, and Vande Bharat trains—plus progress in AI and startups were also part of his pitch.

Congress's blind opposition has reduced it to mere toolkit: Modi

Modi didn't hold back on criticism of Congress, accusing them of "blind opposition" and saying it had "reduced itself to a mere toolkit of opposition" and "only knows how to oppose" for opposing reforms like Article 370 removal and CAA.

He noted their shrinking influence in recent elections as proof that people want change.