India is world's growth engine, PM Modi tells Rising Bharat Summit
At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, PM Modi shared that India is "striving to regain its lost strength," saying the past 11 years have brought "new energy" to the country.
The event's theme, "Strength Within," set the tone for his vision of a more confident India.
Modi lists reasons for calling India 'world's growth engine'
Modi pointed to Make in India, banking reforms, and keeping inflation in check as reasons why he calls India the "world's growth engine."
He highlighted digital moves like Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and Direct Benefit Transfers—mentioning that ₹24 lakh crore has reached citizens directly.
Big infrastructure pushes—like leading solar capacity, a massive metro network, and Vande Bharat trains—plus progress in AI and startups were also part of his pitch.
Congress's blind opposition has reduced it to mere toolkit: Modi
Modi didn't hold back on criticism of Congress, accusing them of "blind opposition" and saying it had "reduced itself to a mere toolkit of opposition" and "only knows how to oppose" for opposing reforms like Article 370 removal and CAA.
He noted their shrinking influence in recent elections as proof that people want change.