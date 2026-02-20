India issues 1st offshore fishing passes, fish exports duty-free

RealCraft portal tracks fishers

This is a big deal for small-scale fishers and cooperatives who've mostly been stuck close to shore—now they can head further out with official passes tracked through the RealCraft portal (which already has over 2,800 sign-ups).

Fish caught in the EEZ will be duty-free as per the Budget 2026-27, making exports easier and potentially boosting incomes.

Plus, new cooperatives scored ₹2 lakh grants to help them get started.