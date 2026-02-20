India issues 1st offshore fishing passes, fish exports duty-free
India just rolled out a new access pass system for fishing in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), launched by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Gujarat.
At the event, 37 fishermen from 24 cooperatives got their passes and handy safety kits with life jackets, GPS devices, and more.
The move is part of new rules aiming to make offshore fishing more transparent and accessible.
RealCraft portal tracks fishers
This is a big deal for small-scale fishers and cooperatives who've mostly been stuck close to shore—now they can head further out with official passes tracked through the RealCraft portal (which already has over 2,800 sign-ups).
Fish caught in the EEZ will be duty-free as per the Budget 2026-27, making exports easier and potentially boosting incomes.
Plus, new cooperatives scored ₹2 lakh grants to help them get started.