India issues advisory, aiding stranded Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Flight cancelations have left many Indian Umrah pilgrims stuck in Saudi Arabia, so the Indian government just issued a fresh advisory to help out.
The consulate in Jeddah has set up 24/7 control rooms in both Jeddah and Makkah, making sure stranded travelers get essentials like food and medicines while they wait for flights home.
Jeddah consulate coordinates visas and refunds
The consulate is working closely with Saudi authorities to sort out visa issues and travel delays.
Pilgrims who need help with accommodations or services can reach out to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Centre.
Meanwhile, the consulate is also teaming up with airlines and tour operators to arrange refunds or alternative flights, so if you're affected, keep checking in with your airline or travel provider for updates.