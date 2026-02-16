India issues new AI guidelines ahead of global summit
Just ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 (Feb 16-20, New Delhi), India's tech ministry has rolled out fresh guidelines for how AI should be used in the country.
It's all about making sure AI is safe, fair, and works for everyone—not just tech giants.
Guidelines built on 7 core principles, 6 pillars
India's framework is built on seven core principles—think trust, fairness, and putting people first.
There are also six pillars covering things like better infrastructure and ways to reduce risks.
The upcoming summit is billed as addressing broader aims, including enhancing AI access across the Global South and fostering international dialogue, and some reports say it may conclude with a 'Delhi declaration.'
New rules push for human oversight, regular checks
The new guidelines push for clear labeling of AI content, regular checks for bias, and real human oversight where it counts.
New groups like an AI Safety Institute will help keep things in check.
Plus, the whole plan ties into India's "AI for All" vision—meaning smarter tech in areas like health and climate that could impact your daily life down the line.