India issues new AI guidelines ahead of global summit

India's framework is built on seven core principles—think trust, fairness, and putting people first. There are also six pillars covering things like better infrastructure and ways to reduce risks. The upcoming summit is billed as addressing broader aims, including enhancing AI access across the Global South and fostering international dialogue, and some reports say it may conclude with a 'Delhi declaration.'

New rules push for human oversight, regular checks

The new guidelines push for clear labeling of AI content, regular checks for bias, and real human oversight where it counts.

New groups like an AI Safety Institute will help keep things in check.

Plus, the whole plan ties into India's "AI for All" vision—meaning smarter tech in areas like health and climate that could impact your daily life down the line.