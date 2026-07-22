India issues notices to platforms and Meta over CSAM ads
India's National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to social media platforms after ads promoting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) showed up online.
The government isn't taking this lightly: Minister of State Jitin Prasada informed Parliament that the government had taken note of the reports and sought a detailed report from the intermediary concerned, without naming any platform, and separately the Ministry had issued a notice to Meta.
IT rules mandate automated CSAM detection
The government has sought a detailed report from the intermediary concerned.
New IT rules mean they must remove any CSAM within three hours of being notified.
Big social media companies also have to use automated tools to spot this content, or they risk losing legal protection and facing serious action under Indian law.