India issues travel health advisory after WHO declares Ebola PHEIC

Symptomatic or exposed people should isolate

The government says anyone who develops symptoms within three weeks of travel or has had direct contact with blood or body fluids, or with a person suspected or confirmed to have Ebola, should self-isolate and get medical help as soon as possible.

With nearly 100 flights connecting India and Africa each week (especially to Uganda), officials are keeping a close eye on arrivals, though fewer travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan make monitoring a bit easier.

WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).