India issues travel health advisory after WHO declares Ebola PHEIC
India has put out a health advisory after Ebola cases surged in parts of Africa, with the World Health Organization calling it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
Over 600 suspected cases and about 130 deaths have been reported in the outbreak overall.
If you're arriving from these countries and feel sick, think fever or unexplained bleeding, you're urged to check in with airport health officers right away.
Symptomatic or exposed people should isolate
The government says anyone who develops symptoms within three weeks of travel or has had direct contact with blood or body fluids, or with a person suspected or confirmed to have Ebola, should self-isolate and get medical help as soon as possible.
With nearly 100 flights connecting India and Africa each week (especially to Uganda), officials are keeping a close eye on arrivals, though fewer travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan make monitoring a bit easier.
WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).