India IT ministry tells Meta to follow Indian moderation laws
India
India's IT ministry just told Meta to stick to Indian laws (not global rules) when it comes to what shows up on your feed.
Officials want Meta to actually listen to local voices and understand India's languages and culture better when moderating content.
India wants human review of deepfakes
The big concerns? Harmful stuff like child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfakes, and repeatedly resurfacing content already identified and removed as deepfakes.
The government made it clear: zero tolerance for CSAM and more action needed from Meta.
They also asked for real people (not just AI) to double-check flagged deepfakes, and answers on why harmful content keeps getting recommended.
More talks are coming soon as the government checks if Meta is making real progress.