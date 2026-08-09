India IT ministry tells Meta to follow Indian moderation laws

The big concerns? Harmful stuff like child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfakes, and repeatedly resurfacing content already identified and removed as deepfakes.

The government made it clear: zero tolerance for CSAM and more action needed from Meta.

They also asked for real people (not just AI) to double-check flagged deepfakes, and answers on why harmful content keeps getting recommended.

More talks are coming soon as the government checks if Meta is making real progress.