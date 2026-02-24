India, Japan kick off 'Dharma Guardian' military exercise in Uttarakhand

Over two weeks, soldiers will dive into tough fitness routines, plan missions together, and run through tactical drills. They'll practice setting up bases, running surveillance, managing checkpoints, searching buildings, flying heliborne missions, and handling urban scenarios—basically prepping for anything modern combat might throw at them.

Why does this exercise matter?

'Dharma Guardian' isn't just another training—it's a sign of stronger defense ties between India and Japan.

Both countries want to keep the Indo-Pacific region stable and secure.

With last year's edition held in Japan, this ongoing partnership shows how seriously both sides take working together on global security challenges.