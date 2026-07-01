India Japan plan homegrown Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet trains August 2027
India
India and Japan are teaming up to launch homegrown bullet trains for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, aiming to get things rolling by August 2027.
Construction kicked off back in 2021, with Japanese experts guiding design and quality checks along the way.
India Japan adopt open-source signaling systems
To keep things moving (and avoid delays), both countries chose open-source signaling systems instead of waiting on proprietary technology.
India plans to finish major construction on the Surat-Vapi stretch by this year, test its own trainsets by mid-2027, and start passenger services soon after.
Now, the focus is shifting to manufacturing big-ticket items like trainsets and control centers, marking a big step for high-speed travel in India.