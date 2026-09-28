India joins SCO coordinators meeting in Pakistan to lock calendar
India
India is set to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) national coordinators' meeting in Pakistan from September 28-30, 2026.
The main goal? To lock in the event calendar for Pakistan's SCO presidency, which wraps up with a big summit of world leaders.
Alok Dimri will likely represent India this time.
PM Modi Pakistan summit attendance uncertain
India's been an active SCO member since 2017, with Prime Minister Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar often in the spotlight.
Now, everyone's watching to see if Modi will attend the upcoming summit in Pakistan, a move that could finally break the ice between the two countries after years of stalled talks.