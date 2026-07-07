India June fuel consumption drops 3.7% to 19.42 million mt

Mixed fuel demand, export taxes revised

LPG use dropped over 14% year over year, despite India importing record amounts from the US due to Middle East supply hiccups.

Gasoline demand was down a bit from May but actually up 7.4% compared with last year; diesel followed a similar pattern with a small monthly dip but solid annual growth.

Naphtha saw the sharpest fall, down 42% since last June, while bitumen use jumped almost 15% since May but is still lower than last year.

Meanwhile, new government tax tweaks just kicked in: diesel and aviation fuel exports got some relief, but gasoline exports now face higher taxes starting July.