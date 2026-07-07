India June fuel consumption drops 3.7% to 19.42 million mt
India's fuel consumption slipped by 3.7% in June 2026 compared with May, landing at 19.42 million metric tons, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
That is also a slight drop from last year.
The dip mainly came from people using less gasoline and fuel oil this month, even though diesel stayed strong overall, though it was down 1.4% month-on-month.
Mixed fuel demand, export taxes revised
LPG use dropped over 14% year over year, despite India importing record amounts from the US due to Middle East supply hiccups.
Gasoline demand was down a bit from May but actually up 7.4% compared with last year; diesel followed a similar pattern with a small monthly dip but solid annual growth.
Naphtha saw the sharpest fall, down 42% since last June, while bitumen use jumped almost 15% since May but is still lower than last year.
Meanwhile, new government tax tweaks just kicked in: diesel and aviation fuel exports got some relief, but gasoline exports now face higher taxes starting July.