India just doubled support for ex-servicemen and their families
Big news for veterans: India is now offering twice the financial help to ex-servicemen and their families.
Starting November 1, 2025, key welfare grants have been increased across the board—a move approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and rolled out by the Kendriya Sainik Board.
What's changing?
The Penury Grant (for older, non-pensioner veterans and widows with no steady income) jumps from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month.
Education Grants are up too—now ₹2,000 per month per child (for up to two kids), covering school through graduation and even some postgrad courses for widows.
Marriage grant gets a boost
Marriage Grants have doubled as well—from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh—for weddings of up to two daughters or remarriage of widows.
All this is funded by the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, showing a real push to strengthen financial security for those who've served.