Rajasthan: 25 injured as bus collides with pickup truck in fog
India
A Delhi-bound bus crashed into a parked pickup truck on the busy Jaipur-Delhi highway near Paota, Kotputli-Behror district, after thick fog made it hard to see.
The impact pushed the bus onto the divider and briefly disrupted traffic on the highway, but thankfully, everyone survived.
Quick rescue and hospital care
About 25 people were hurt—most had minor injuries, but the driver and two others needed more serious treatment in Jaipur.
Police responded quickly, helped evacuate injured passengers, and got traffic moving again.
Why this matters
NH-48 is a major route between Jaipur and Delhi.
This crash is a reminder of how dangerous winter fog can be for travelers—and how fast emergency teams need to act when things go wrong.