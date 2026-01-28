India just made it easier (and faster) for industries to get pollution clearances

Why should you care?

These changes mean less red tape—Red Category industries get approvals 30 days faster, and Micro and Small Enterprises located in notified industrial estates or areas can self-certify to start up.

There's also a new one-time fee option and smarter site assessments instead of rigid distance rules.

The goal: cut paperwork, speed up projects, but keep environmental checks in place.

If you care about how business meets sustainability in India, this is worth knowing.