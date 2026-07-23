India keeps E20 gasoline, Suresh Gopi cites early target achievement
India
India's government is sticking with E20 gasoline, a mix of 20% ethanol and 80% regular gasoline, and has no plans to bring back pure gasoline or increase ethanol content for now.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi shared that India hit its E20 target five years early, calling it a big step for cleaner fuel.
Millions of vehicles running E20
Worried about how E20 affects your ride? The government says millions of vehicles are already running on it without major problems.
Older bikes and cars made for E10 might see a small 3% to 5% drop in mileage, but the higher octane in E20 actually boosts engine performance and makes rides smoother.
There's also a support system if you run into any trouble.