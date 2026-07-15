India keeps gasoline and diesel prices steady despite oil surge
India's gasoline and diesel prices didn't budge on Wednesday, even as global oil markets got shaky.
Brent crude surged 11% in the previous two sessions and then climbed 1.72% to settle at $86.19 a barrel, thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran.
Disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz (a crucial route for world oil) have everyone watching closely.
Iran targets Bahrain and Kuwait infrastructure
Iran hit back at US actions by targeting infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait, making analysts worry prices could shoot up to $100 a barrel if things get worse.
Still, if talks calm things down, rates might settle between $75 and $80 a barrel.
For now, though, India's state-run fuel companies are keeping pump prices unchanged: ₹96.72 a liter for gasoline and ₹89.62 a liter for diesel in Delhi; ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 a liter in Mumbai, even with all the global drama unfolding.