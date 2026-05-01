India keeps retail petrol and diesel prices unchanged today
Fuel prices in India are holding steady for now: petrol and diesel rates haven't changed, even though global energy costs are up.
In Delhi, petrol is still ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter; Mumbai folks will pay ₹103.50 per liter for petrol and ₹90.03 per liter for diesel.
Petroleum Ministry denies fuel hike rumors
The government has shot down rumors about a big jump in fuel prices.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry reassured everyone there's enough supply, and the Press Information Bureau called out fake reports of a massive hike.
Commercial LPG prices jump, households unaffected
On the flip side, commercial LPG cylinders just got a lot pricier: Delhi saw a nearly ₹1,000 increase to ₹3,071.50 for a 19-kilogram cylinder, with Kolkata seeing the highest jump to ₹3,202.
Indian Oil clarified that household cooking gas prices aren't affected by this change.