India keeps retail petrol and diesel prices unchanged today India May 01, 2026

Fuel prices in India are holding steady for now: petrol and diesel rates haven't changed, even though global energy costs are up.

In Delhi, petrol is still ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter; Mumbai folks will pay ₹103.50 per liter for petrol and ₹90.03 per liter for diesel.