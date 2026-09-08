India kept 10 million Gulf-based Indians safe and secured energy
Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, India has managed to keep its 10 million Gulf-based citizens safe and made sure oil and gas supplies aren't disrupted.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel that the government's top priorities were looking out for Indians abroad, securing energy needs, and keeping up strong ties with Gulf nations.
Gulf-based Indian workers vital for remittances
Millions of Indians in the Gulf work in key fields like construction, healthcare, and finance, so their safety means a lot both for families back home and for India's economy (think remittances).
Plus, since the region is a crucial source of our oil and gas, keeping those connections steady is crucial.
India is also boosting trade and infrastructure ties with these countries to stay prepared during uncertain times.