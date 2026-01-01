Next Article
India kicks off 2026 with epic city parties and travel rush
India
India ushered in 2026 with vibrant celebrations—think fireworks, music, and packed streets across major cities.
Security was tight everywhere to keep the fun safe.
Big crowds, big energy in the cities
Delhi's India Gate and Connaught Place were buzzing, with extra police making sure things stayed smooth.
Mumbai's Bandra lit up with fireworks and parties, while Bengaluru's MG Road turned into a giant street fest with live music.
Travel hotspots packed for New Year
Tourists flocked to Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the lights, while Manali and Mussoorie saw a wave of visitors chasing winter vibes.
Amritsar's Golden Temple Heritage Street filled up for midnight prayers, and Goa's beaches hosted DJ nights and vibrant parties.