India kicks off 2026 with epic city parties and travel rush

Delhi's India Gate and Connaught Place were buzzing, with extra police making sure things stayed smooth. Mumbai 's Bandra lit up with fireworks and parties, while Bengaluru 's MG Road turned into a giant street fest with live music.

Travel hotspots packed for New Year

Tourists flocked to Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the lights, while Manali and Mussoorie saw a wave of visitors chasing winter vibes.

Amritsar's Golden Temple Heritage Street filled up for midnight prayers, and Goa's beaches hosted DJ nights and vibrant parties.