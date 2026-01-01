Next Article
Mumbai kicks off 2026 with surprise January rain
India
Mumbai's new year started with a twist—unexpected rain swapped out the usual humid vibes for a rare winter chill.
Early morning drizzles turned into heavier showers, catching everyone off guard and filling social media feeds with rain-soaked city snaps.
How the city reacted and what's next
Temperatures dipped to 16-18°C in the morning (pretty cool for Mumbai!), while daytime highs stayed around 29-30°C.
There were no official warnings, but plenty of videos showed misty streets and low visibility—more like monsoon than January.
The downpour disrupted some New Year plans and was widely discussed on social media.
Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy with haze before clearing up soon.