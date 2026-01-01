Next Article
Supreme Court sets new record: 75,000+ cases handled in 2025
India's Supreme Court handled over 75,000 cases in 2025 and wrapped up more than 65,000 of them—an impressive pace.
To help those who need it most, Chief Justice Surya Kant rolled out special fast-tracking for petitions from disabled people, acid attack survivors, seniors over 80, and others facing tough odds.
Still, the backlog keeps growing.
Why does this matter?
It's wild to see just how much India's top court juggles compared to other countries—and how hard it is to keep up.
The push to prioritize vulnerable groups shows an effort to make justice a little fairer for those who often get left behind.
For anyone interested in how systems try (and sometimes struggle) to keep things moving and inclusive, this is worth knowing about.