Odisha: Class 11 student dies during relay race
A Class XI student, Jaydeep Sagar Beka, collapsed and died during a 400-meter relay race at Eklavya Model Residential School in Sundargarh, Odisha.
He felt unwell after the first 100 meters, left the track to sit down, and passed out soon after.
Staff tried CPR and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
This is the second student death on a school campus in Odisha in less than a month.
Questions over school sports safety
Jaydeep had joined the school just six months ago.
His sudden passing has shaken the local community and sparked fresh concerns about how schools handle health emergencies during sports.
Authorities are now reviewing what safety measures were actually in place at the event.
Not an isolated incident
Earlier this month, another student from a different Odisha school died while playing football.
These back-to-back tragedies have many people asking if schools are doing enough to keep students safe during physical activities.