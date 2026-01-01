Odisha: Class 11 student dies during relay race India Jan 01, 2026

A Class XI student, Jaydeep Sagar Beka, collapsed and died during a 400-meter relay race at Eklavya Model Residential School in Sundargarh, Odisha.

He felt unwell after the first 100 meters, left the track to sit down, and passed out soon after.

Staff tried CPR and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

This is the second student death on a school campus in Odisha in less than a month.